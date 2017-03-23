Mr. James Winford "Paw Paw" Moore, age 73, of the Veal Community, Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday morning, March 25, 2017. He was born February 19, 1944 in Heard County, Georgia, the son of the late J. W. "Bill" Moore and the late Ina Leona Gore Moore.

