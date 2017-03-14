May completion expected for performing arts center
By the end of May, several major Carroll County Schools projects should be completed and in use, including the $14 million Carroll County Performing Arts Center, the grandstands at two high schools and gymnasiums at two elementary schools. He also spoke of the teachers who participated in last month's active shooter drill at Central High School, saying they made an impression on the Georgia Emergency Management Agency representative who attended.
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb 17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
