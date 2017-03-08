Margaret Ann Boyd Horsley
Margaret Ann Boyd Horsley, age 72, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 6, 2017. She was born May 22, 1944, in Troup County, Georgia, to the late Pate and Emma Acree.
