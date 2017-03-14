Man facing serious charges following high-speed chase
A Carroll County man is in the Heard County jail today after taking a vehicle from a local resident's yard and leading a Heard County deputy on a high speed car chase earlier this week. Michael Ellis Batchelor, age 21,of Carrollton is charged with Theft by Taking , Entering Auto, Speeding, Passing in a No Passing Zone, Reckless Driving, Fleeing & Attempting to Elude, and Violation of Probation.
