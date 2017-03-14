Man facing serious charges following ...

Man facing serious charges following high-speed chase

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Heard Citizen

A Carroll County man is in the Heard County jail today after taking a vehicle from a local resident's yard and leading a Heard County deputy on a high speed car chase earlier this week. Michael Ellis Batchelor, age 21,of Carrollton is charged with Theft by Taking , Entering Auto, Speeding, Passing in a No Passing Zone, Reckless Driving, Fleeing & Attempting to Elude, and Violation of Probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kelly Reico North Fri Jami Houston 1
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb 17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 279,652,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC