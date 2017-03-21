Man charged with cruelty to animals
A Villa Rica man was arrested over the weekend after three of his dogs were seized due to "severe abuse." According to the Villa Rica Police Department, one of the dogs was injured so severely it remains in an animal hospital partially paralyzed.
