Inmate work details coming to end in Villa Rica, Temple
Villa Rica and Temple depend on work details from the Carroll County jail to help out with various maintenance tasks around those cities, but Sheriff Terry Langley says he is being forced to discontinue the program. The reason is that jail officers have been leaving the sheriff's office in search of higher paying jobs, and that means the jail is understaffed when officers are sent out to supervise the work details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb 17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC