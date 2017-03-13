Howell Wins on West Point
Tim Howell of Ball Ground, Georgia won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Georgia Division tournament, held March 11th on West Point. Running out of Pyne Road Park Mega Ramp in LaGrange, GA, Tim caught five bass weighing 21.41 pounds including a 6.09-pound big bass.
