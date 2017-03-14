Haralson County candidate faces gambl...

Haralson County candidate faces gambling charge

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a warrant for the arrest of a candidate for the vacant Haralson County Commission District 3 seat. Jim Beck, public information officer for the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that the office received a warrant on Tuesday for the arrest of Ronnie Ridley, 62, in connection with a GBI gambling investigation.

