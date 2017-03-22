GBI Investigating Death of Carroll County Inmate
Carroll County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brad Robinson confirms that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 34-year old Carroll County Jail inmate that occurred over the weekend. Robinson Monday told WLBB radio that Clifford Cole Mintor of Bowdon was found to be "unresponsive" in his jail cell by deputies doing a routine check on inmates.
