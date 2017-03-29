Fruitdale's Little accepts Temple, Ga., job
Fruitdale head football coach Ryan Little told his players Tuesday afternoon that he was leaving the Pirates' program to accept the position as defensive coordinator at Temple, Ga., High School. Little, in his first season as head coach at Fruitdale, which was his first year as head coach, directed the Pirates to a 3-7 record, which matched the school's 2015 record.
