Farmers warned of avian flu threat
A poultry farm event at the Carroll County Agriculture Center was canceled on Saturday, a direct result of the "serious" avian influenza threat which is seemingly creeping closer and closer to Georgia. HPAI, or LPAI, has not been found in local poultry, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Fri
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb 17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC