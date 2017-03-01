Eugenia Banks Bonner Strickland of Newnan, Georgia, died peacefully March 1, 2017, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Carrollton, Georgia, after a brief illness. Born March 20, 1926, to the late Myrtie Payton Banks and Earl Caldwell Banks, Mrs. Strickland grew up in Sargent, Georgia, and, after marrying Rodric Bonner, lived briefly in Carrollton before moving to Newnan where she spent most of her adult life.

