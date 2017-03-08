County approves Colorado Premium tax abatement
The chairman of the Carroll County Development Authority on Wednesday addressed the tax abatement for Colorado Premium, a company specializing in meat and protein products that will be bringing nearly 200 jobs and $15 million in capital to the area. The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the memorandum of understanding for Colorado Premium at its Tuesday night meeting.
