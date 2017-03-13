Cooper: To the Baggett House

Cooper: To the Baggett House

Sheriff A.S. Baggett served the citizens of Douglas County from 1911 through 1932 making him the longest serving sheriff in the county's history. Sheriff A.S. Baggett shared this part jail-part house with his wife and eight children plus a wide assortment of moonshiners and other nefarious criminals during his 21 years in office.

