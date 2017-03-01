Conners Road park plan to go to VR council next month
A final plan for the development of the 159-acre Conners Road park will be presented to the Villa Rica City Council next month. The plan is the result of a months long process of gathering public comment and other studies for the park, which was an unexpected gift to the city late in 2015.
