CASA raises funds, awareness
David and Kim Gilmer look over some of the items that were donated for the silent auction Saturday night during the 16th annual "A Grand Night for CASA" at the Campus Center Ballroom on the University of West Georgia campus. Grand Night's annual fundraiser helps bring awareness and support for the neglected and abused children in Carroll County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar 17
|Jami Houston
|1
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb '17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC