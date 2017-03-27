Carlton Barnett "Junior" Edmonds Jr. , age 70 of Carrollton, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at Tanner Medical Center. He was born December 23, 1946, in Oconee County, South Carolina, to the late Carlton Barnett Edmonds Sr. and Mildred Lucille Orr Edmonds.

