Candidates for BOE seat discuss views on issues

The candidates seeking to fill the District 4 Carroll County School Board seat presented their views Tuesday night on diversity, a zero tolerance discipline approach, funding for arts and athletics, and whether parents should have the right to select the school they want their child to attend. During the candidate forum hosted by the League of Women's Voters Carroll County-Carrollton at Central High School, Carol Turner-Beckham, a Villa Rica resident and retired following a career in telecommunications retiree; Carroll County firefighter Clayton Kierbow of Whitesburg; and Carrollton businessman Jessie Strickland also spoke about what they feel are the biggest challenges the school system is facing the next five years.

