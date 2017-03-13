Art Takeover back for second year
Downtown Carrollton will be transformed into an arts district on March 30 with nearly 40 artists showcasing their work in various businesses on and around Adamson Square. After its debut last year, the masterminds behind Art Takeover, Andrea and Michael Stone of Milestone Investment Management, are optimistic that the city will continue to welcome and provide inspiration for seasoned artists while cultivating up-and-coming talents through education, from elementary to university levels.
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb 17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
