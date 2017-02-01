Zagster brings bike sharing to Carrol...

Zagster brings bike sharing to Carrollton

Wednesday Read more: Times Georgian

The city of Carrollton and Zagster Inc. are launching a bike-share program this week that will provide residents what they describe as a "convenient, affordable and healthy way to get around town." Through a network of 10 stations located across the town, a total of 50 cruiser bikes will be available in the Zagster bike-share program, providing members with access to bicycles for on-demand, local trips.

