WWI: French teen visits Carroll's veterans park
Don Levans of the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association and American Legion Post 143 met Saturday with French student Axelle Onfray and Christian Montcriol to give them a tour of the park. This is the 100th year since the United States entered into World War I. Onfray came to Georgia to learn more about the war and Montcriol has compiled a database of around 1,400 WWI veterans who lived in Carroll County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb 17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC