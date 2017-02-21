WWI: French teen visits Carroll's vet...

WWI: French teen visits Carroll's veterans park

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Don Levans of the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association and American Legion Post 143 met Saturday with French student Axelle Onfray and Christian Montcriol to give them a tour of the park. This is the 100th year since the United States entered into World War I. Onfray came to Georgia to learn more about the war and Montcriol has compiled a database of around 1,400 WWI veterans who lived in Carroll County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb 17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
News New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11) Mar '16 Marriage trafficking 115
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC