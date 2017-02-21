WWI: French teen visits Carroll's veterans park

Don Levans of the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association and American Legion Post 143 met Saturday with French student Axelle Onfray and Christian Montcriol to give them a tour of the park. This is the 100th year since the United States entered into World War I. Onfray came to Georgia to learn more about the war and Montcriol has compiled a database of around 1,400 WWI veterans who lived in Carroll County.

