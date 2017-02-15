Weekly Arrest Reports

Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: Gregory Lamar Cheeks Jr., 26, Franklin Parkway, Franklin, GA 30217, arrested on 02/15/17, charged with Violation Of Probation. Shaquita Roshan Smith, 33, Jones Farm Road, Franklin, GA 30217, arrested on 02/16/17, charged with Driving License Suspended, and Driving While Unlicensed.

