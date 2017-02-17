VR council votes to fire city manager

VR council votes to fire city manager

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Times Georgian

The Villa Rica City Council voted Thursday to terminate the employment of David Milliron as city manager and approved a severance package that guarantees him a six-month salary. Milliron was placed on administrative leave on Monday until the council could vote on the status of his employment contract at Thursday's special called meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb 17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
News New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11) Mar '16 Marriage trafficking 115
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC