VR city manager expected to be removed
Villa Rica City Manager David Milliron has been placed on administrative leave and indications are that his contract with the city will be terminated on Thursday at a special called meeting of the City Council. In the meantime, Police Chief Michael Mansour, Mayor Jeff Reese and Chief Financial Officer Sarah Hefty will direct the city's administration.
