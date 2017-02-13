UWG crime-fighting program announced
The University of West Georgia has formed a partnership with local law enforcement to fight criminal activity on or near the University of West Georgia campus. The program, which was announced Monday, will extend to the nearby off-campus apartment neighborhoods and include coordinated surveillance and investigation of activity in the neighborhoods as well as periodic drug sweeps.
