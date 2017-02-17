Title chase: More old houses for city...

Title chase: More old houses for city to deal with

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The city of Carrollton is dealing with properties that people have "forgotten about or abandoned" by taking them down. Still, one city official would like to see more done with a revitalization plan proposed to the council some time back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager 4 hr cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
News New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11) Mar '16 Marriage trafficking 115
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,813 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC