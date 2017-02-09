Temple plans strategy to solve issues concerning water

Water issues in Temple, ranging from sky-high bills to a water-sewer system that costs more to run than it earns, have been the focus of much comment within the community, but city leaders say they are working on solutions. City Administrator Bill Osborne said the town is developing a comprehensive plan to address the multitude of water-related problems in the city, not the least of which is a looming $4.6 million payoff of its wastewater treatment plant.

