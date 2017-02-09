Temple plans strategy to solve issues...

Temple plans strategy to solve issues concerning water

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Water issues in Temple, ranging from sky-high bills to a water-sewer system that costs more to run than it earns, have been the focus of much comment within the community, but city leaders say they are working on solutions. City Administrator Bill Osborne said the town is developing a comprehensive plan to address the multitude of water-related problems in the city, not the least of which is a looming $4.6 million payoff of its wastewater treatment plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
News New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11) Mar '16 Marriage trafficking 115
News Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Raymond 1
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,741,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC