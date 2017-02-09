Tax exemption for seniors clears its first legislative hurdle
A bill to set a voter referendum on creating a new homestead exemption for city property owners has been signed by two members of the city's legislative delegation and is ready for an initial vote, according to Mayor Jeff Reese. Reese made the announcement Tuesday night at the regular meeting of the Villa Rica City Council, reporting on a phone call he had just received from state Rep. J. Collins, R-Villa Rica, who represents House District 68 and is a member of the city's delegation.
