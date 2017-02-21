Seniors must wait on tax break
Gov. Nathan Deal has signed a bill that would provide a tax break to senior citizens in Villa Rica -- but due to an error in the legislation, those seniors won't be able to take advantage of the break until next year. The bill, which Deal signed on Monday, was intended to have an effective date of Jan. 1 of this year, so that seniors could claim an $8,000 homestead exemption before April.
