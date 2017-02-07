Police report three incidents of exposure
Women in Carrollton are being advised to be alert on their shopping trips following three reports in the past week of men exposing themselves. Det. Daniel Keever of the Carrollton Police Department said surveillance footage from two incidents that occurred on the same night appear to be the same man.
