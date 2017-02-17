Northside High graduate found dead in University of West Georgia dorm
Marquis House, 19, was found unresponsive in his dorm room Sunday evening, Carroll County coroner Keith Hancock told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview Thursday. House's roommate discovered the scene when he arrived back on campus after being gone for the weekend and called 911, Hancock said.
