NAACP chapter growing its Youth Council
James Stocks launched the NAACP Youth Council last year to coincide with Black History Month. As president of the local NAACP chapter, he felt it was necessary to create such an initiative so that young people would be more knowledgeable on the role the organization has played in the community and to give them an up-close and personal encounter with African-American history that is "watered-down" in many schools.
