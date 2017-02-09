Mardi Gras helps revitalize downtown Bowdon
The spirit of Mardi Gras is about to hit Carroll County when one city combines fun with fundraising as a way to revitalize its downtown. Main Street Bowdon Director Brandi Shirey said the town's Mardi Gras, scheduled for Feb. 25, is one of the first major social events on the calendar.
