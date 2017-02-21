Keep Carroll Beautiful plants trees at Hobbs Park
William Griffin, son of Friends of the GreenBelt's Martyna Griffin helps Lindsay Pfau and Josh Ingle from Keep Carroll Beautiful plant a tree donated by the Georgia Forestry Commission as Carrollton Parks and Facilities Superintendent Kent Johnston looks on. William Griffin, son of Friends of the GreenBelt's Martyna Griffin helps Lindsay Pfau and Josh Ingle from Keep Carroll Beautiful plant a tree donated by the Georgia Forestry Commission as Carrollton Parks and Facilities Superintendent Kent Johnston looks on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb 17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC