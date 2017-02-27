Jackson to fill in as Villa Rica's ci...

Jackson to fill in as Villa Rica's city manager

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Jackson began his work in finance with the city of Atlanta, and then taught financial management classes with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government for the next 20 years. He also worked as a project manager for three years in Budapest, Hungary, for the International City Managers Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager Feb 17 cruise10 1
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16) Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
News New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11) Mar '16 Marriage trafficking 115
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,221,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC