Jackson to fill in as Villa Rica's city manager
Jackson began his work in finance with the city of Atlanta, and then taught financial management classes with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government for the next 20 years. He also worked as a project manager for three years in Budapest, Hungary, for the International City Managers Association.
