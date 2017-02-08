GreenBelt helps spur ecotourism movement
Whether one chooses to hike or bike, the city of Carrollton is offering help to ecotourists who want to get outdoors but still have the amenities of a small city. "If January is any indication, this is going to be an awesome year and you know with the #ThinkCarrollFirst campaign, we talk about all these assets we have as a community," said Daniel Jackson, president and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC