Funeral arrangements confirmed for Northside grad found dead in West Georgia dorm
Funeral arrangements for the Northside High School graduate Marquis House, who was found dead in his University of West Georgia dorm room, have been confirmed. Visitation will be Thursday, from 2 to 6 p.m., and the funeral will be Friday, starting at noon, both at Progressive Funeral Home, 4235 St. Marys Road, in Columbus, a Progressive official told the Ledger-Enquirer on Monday.
Carroll County Discussions
|Villa Rica council votes to fire city manager
|Feb 17
|cruise10
|1
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
