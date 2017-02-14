Former Douglas & Lomason CEO, chairman dies at age 82
Harry A. Lomason II is being remembered as much more than the former chairman and CEO of the Douglas & Lomason Co., an industry that put Carroll County on the automobile manufacturing map when his father brought it from Detroit to Georgia in the 1950s. Lomason's daughters said Monday that even though he was a very active 82-year-old who recently drove a few weeks ago from Detroit to Florida to see a grandchild graduate college, his death on Sunday came unexpectedly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC