Contractor: Bridge repair delay not city's fault
Supplies and timber to repair the historic Croft Street Bridge have been in Carrollton since November. But local contractor John Denney said it's unfair that city officials and administrators are taking the heat when the delay in getting the wooden bridge fixed and reopened is not their fault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC