Alabama suspect questioned about other local crimes
The suspect who was shot last week while trying to disarm a Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputy has been released from the hospital. Thomas Dodson, 21, of Anniston, Alabama, is being questioned about other incidents in Carroll County and two counties in Alabama.
