VR schedules vote on $26.8M budget
The Villa Rica City Council planned to approve its $26.8 million operating budget for this year during a called meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The budget, which is based on the calendar year, was supposed to go into effect staring January 1, but the council postponed action last month so that two new members of council -- Mayor Jeff Reese and Ward 4 council member Gil McDougal -- could have time to study and discuss the plan.
