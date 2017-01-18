VR council to consider new plan for senior tax exemption
A plan to exempt all senior citizens in Villa Rica from paying part of their city taxes will be among the issues discussed today at a special called meeting of the Villa Rica City Council. The exemption would replace an ordinance passed 12 years ago, a version the city attorney recently declared void because tax officials in Carroll County were applying the law much differently than those in Douglas County.
