The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.

The Rev. Samuel Turner Sr.

14 hrs ago

A viewing/visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at the Mt. Prospect Baptist Church, 133 Thomas Dorsey Dr. Villa Rica, GA 30180 from 4-6 p.m. followed by a wake from 6-7 p.m. with Dr. James Ervin Potts, Pastor.

