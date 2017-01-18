Temple named 40th safest city in state

A local official said the combination of a police department that engages with the community and good citizenship from residents is a part of the reason why Temple earned a SafeWise Safest Cities badge and a place on the list of 50 safest cities in Georgia for 2016. Named the 40th safest city in the state with a population of more than 4,000, Temple scored higher than Carrollton which ranked number 69, Bremen which ranked 53rd and Villa Rica which ranked 65th.

