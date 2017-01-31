Tanner breaks ground on expansion in Villa Rica
On Tuesday, medical staff and oficials turned the first shovelfuls of dirt on a $37 million expansion that will include the construction of a new emergency department and surgical services center at the hospital. "This expansion continues our vision to provide leading-edge medical care in Villa Rica," said Loy Howard, president and CEO of Tanner Health System.
