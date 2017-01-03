Snow, freezing rain expected Friday
Freezing rain, light snow, and black ice is expected this weekend, and the National Weather Service and Carroll County Emergency Management Agency are advising residents to take precautions and pay close attention to warnings. Tim Padgett, Carroll County's EMA director, said the agency is preparing by having its emergency vehicles and gear in place ahead of the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec 26
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC