Shot fired after argument; man arrested
Brandon Wilson, 26, of Carrollton is accused of assaulting his wife, Jada Gregory, 22, at the couple's apartment on Matthews Avenue. According to police, the two were having an argument that began to get physical when Gregory went next door to tell neighbors, saying Brandon had kicked her out but had her keys and refused to give them to her.
