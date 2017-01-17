Services set to celebrate legacy of MLK on Monday
Artist John E. Martin of Villa Rica drew this rendering of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Special church services and other events will be held in Douglas County to honor King's legacy. While many will enjoy a day off on Monday in commemoration of the birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., others will participate in an MLK Day of Service or attend special church services throughout Douglas County.
