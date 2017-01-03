Self-Storage Building Manufacturer Janus International Announces 2017 Workshop Road Tour

Janus International Group LLC, a manufacturer of self-storage roll-up doors and building components, has announced the dates for its 2017 "Road Tour," a series of free full-day workshops designed to educate self-storage owners and investors on industry feasibility, finance and development. Specific topics include conversions, renovations, unit mix, relocatable units, ADA compliance, security and others.

