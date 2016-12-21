Robin Cheryl Woodall Ray
Ms. Robin Cheryl Woodall Ray, age 56, of Waco passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016. Ms. Ray was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 26, 1960.
